Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 490 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -90.32%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

