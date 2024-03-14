Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 510 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 378,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 89,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,544,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $203.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $115.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.17.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

