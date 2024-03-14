Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after purchasing an additional 357,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,989. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.27. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

