Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.65

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$135.65 and last traded at C$135.55, with a volume of 797379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$134.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$137.03.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$132.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$124.93.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3350515 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

