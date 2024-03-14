Ryan Schulke Purchases 20,000 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Schulke bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $11,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,803.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ryan Schulke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Ryan Schulke acquired 10,000 shares of Fluent stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $6,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Ryan Schulke acquired 10,000 shares of Fluent stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $5,200.00.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Ryan Schulke acquired 10,659 shares of Fluent stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $5,649.27.
Fluent Price Performance
FLNT stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Fluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLNT. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
