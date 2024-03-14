Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $116.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.1 %

Ryder System stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.39. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. Ryder System’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,186,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,245,000 after buying an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

