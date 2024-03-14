Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the February 14th total of 30,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE SBR traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $61.36. 31,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,384. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $894.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 453.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 145,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 118,855 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.