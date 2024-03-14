Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the February 14th total of 30,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance
NYSE SBR traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $61.36. 31,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,384. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $894.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.51.
Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.26%.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
