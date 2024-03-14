Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $676.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAIA. Bank of America boosted their price target on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $482.16.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $592.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. Saia has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

