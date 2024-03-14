Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 161,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,883,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sana Biotechnology

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 1,818,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,446,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

