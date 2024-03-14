Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sanlam Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLLDY traded up C$0.00 on Thursday, hitting C$7.93. 11,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.46. Sanlam has a 1-year low of C$5.16 and a 1-year high of C$8.16.

About Sanlam

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

