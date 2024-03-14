Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sanlam Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLLDY traded up C$0.00 on Thursday, hitting C$7.93. 11,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.46. Sanlam has a 1-year low of C$5.16 and a 1-year high of C$8.16.
About Sanlam
