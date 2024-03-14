Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Sells $93,549.73 in Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $121.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.39. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SRPT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,576,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,409,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 517,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,705,000 after acquiring an additional 118,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

