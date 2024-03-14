Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $121.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,797 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

