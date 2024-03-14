Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of SSL opened at $7.81 on Monday. Sasol has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.5248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Sasol’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 700.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 27.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

