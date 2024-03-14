Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Sasol Price Performance
Shares of SSL opened at $7.81 on Monday. Sasol has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.42.
Sasol Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.5248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Sasol’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.
