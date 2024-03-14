Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.62

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.62 and last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 8251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.24.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $600.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,207,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,114,000. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,235,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 374.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

