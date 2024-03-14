Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 222.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,307 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.0% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 421,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,080. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

