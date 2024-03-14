Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.02

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.02 and last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 650699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on STNG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STNG

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 335,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 18.0% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 91,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $4,844,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $25,599,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 370,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.