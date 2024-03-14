Scotiabank Begins Coverage on BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB)

Investment analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BBB Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on BBB Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of BBB Foods stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. BBB Foods has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $22.54.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

