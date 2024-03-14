Scotiabank Boosts Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$8.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.80 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.53.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.01. 818,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$6.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -120.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

