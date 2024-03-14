Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $180.39 million, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.77. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $63,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

