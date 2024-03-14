SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.15. SecureWorks shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 34,609 shares.

SecureWorks Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $526.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 590,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,319.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 19,380 shares of company stock worth $127,771 in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

SecureWorks Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SecureWorks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in SecureWorks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SecureWorks by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

