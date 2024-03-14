SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.15. SecureWorks shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 34,609 shares.
SecureWorks Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $526.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 590,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,319.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 19,380 shares of company stock worth $127,771 in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.
