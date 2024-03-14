SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $32.00 at Wedbush

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on S. BTIG Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

SentinelOne Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.27. 11,958,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,963,277. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,473 shares of company stock valued at $23,888,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $171,765,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $228,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

