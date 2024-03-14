Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 2.15% of Kernel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kernel Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 398,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at $491,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Kernel Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kernel Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 878,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRNL opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67.

Kernel Group Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

