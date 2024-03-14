Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $6,773,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $2,071,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $3,127,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $11,575,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETD opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

