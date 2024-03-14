Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Lessened by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.33. The company had a trading volume of 449,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,244. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

