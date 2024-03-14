Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.20

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 1096279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.71.

About Shield Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.