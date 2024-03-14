Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Shopify by 78.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Shopify by 44.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after buying an additional 1,407,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $68,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 874.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

