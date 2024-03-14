Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Rises By 43.8%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the February 14th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 445.7 days.

Aperam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. Aperam has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

