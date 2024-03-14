Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Rises By 43.8%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the February 14th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 445.7 days.

Aperam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. Aperam has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

Get Aperam alerts:

About Aperam

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.