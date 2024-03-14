Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Drops By 41.7%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $101.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.98. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. Arkema has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $114.15.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.33). Arkema had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

