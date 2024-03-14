Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Rises By 50.0%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

