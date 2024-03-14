Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Rises By 100.0%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Atlanticus Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ATLCP stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

Atlanticus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

