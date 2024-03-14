Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Expands By 912.5%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 912.5% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 21.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 438,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 76,466 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 798,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 117,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 506.4% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 228,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AUROW opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

