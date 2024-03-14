Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Expands By 840.0%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 840.0% from the February 14th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Avinger Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Avinger has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

