Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Declines By 41.5%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the February 14th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AXA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY remained flat at $37.17 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. AXA has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

