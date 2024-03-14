Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Decreases By 37.1%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the February 14th total of 241,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. 5,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,854. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $130.40.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

