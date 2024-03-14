Short Interest in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Expands By 118.2%

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ocean Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOCN. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 51.6% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,176,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 400,639 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 24.2% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 676,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 131,908 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,435,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 504,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 236,664 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 18.6% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 475,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 74,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOCN remained flat at $10.93 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.