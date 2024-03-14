Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Decreases By 35.1%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the February 14th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 99,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $6.05.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 734,751 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 901,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 189,214 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 477,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 220,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 643,547 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.