Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Decreases By 35.1%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the February 14th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 99,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $6.05.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
