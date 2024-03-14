Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Expands By 125.0%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BREZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,787,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,717,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,569 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance
BREZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $12.24.
About Breeze Holdings Acquisition
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.
