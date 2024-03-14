Short Interest in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Declines By 92.6%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the February 14th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TDSC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 71,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,684. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $284.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.2924 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

