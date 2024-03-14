Short Interest in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Declines By 92.6%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSCGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the February 14th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TDSC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 71,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,684. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $284.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.2924 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSCFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

