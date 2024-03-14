Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Increases By 1,100.0%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
DPUKY remained flat at $9.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Group
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Mastering Stocks in the Dow: Insights into the DJIA
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
- What are earnings reports?
- How to Use Bull Call Backspreads for Uncapped Upside if Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.