Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Increases By 1,100.0%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

DPUKY remained flat at $9.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

