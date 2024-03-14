Short Interest in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Declines By 62.5%

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the February 14th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 538,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period.

Get EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. 89,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,777. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.