Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Increases By 714.3%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 714.3% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Price Performance

EMMA remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.62. Emmaus Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.40.

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

About Emmaus Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.