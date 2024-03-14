Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Rises By 600.0%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ EOSEW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,824. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 925,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 428,426 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $265,000.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

