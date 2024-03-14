Short Interest in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expands By 59.3%

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the February 14th total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Fidus Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

FDUS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.30. 357,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,859. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.39. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 7.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,662,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 266.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 203,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 148,161 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

