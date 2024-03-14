Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Grows By 145.5%

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the February 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

