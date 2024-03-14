Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Increases By 748.4%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 748.4% from the February 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,920. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
