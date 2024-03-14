Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Increases By 748.4%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 748.4% from the February 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,920. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

