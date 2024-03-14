Short Interest in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Declines By 21.4%

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. Mannatech has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $18.67.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

