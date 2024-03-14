Short Interest in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Decreases By 31.8%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the February 14th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NanoVibronix Stock Performance

Shares of NAOV traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 8,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,081. NanoVibronix has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoVibronix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in NanoVibronix during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NanoVibronix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NanoVibronix by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

