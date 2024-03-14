Short Interest in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Decreases By 21.1%

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 14th total of 8,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.