Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Increases By 51.1%

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the February 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,482 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF makes up 7.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 49.42% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TUGN opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.2352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

