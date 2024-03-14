Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Increases By 300.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Taisei Stock Performance
Shares of TISCY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. Taisei has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $9.19.
Taisei Company Profile
