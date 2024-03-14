Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Increases By 300.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

Shares of TISCY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. Taisei has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

